Get $109 Worth of Hair Products for $39: Olaplex, Ouai, Oribe, Bumble and Bumble, Kérastase, and More

Unfortunately, no one is blessed with a good hair day every single day. That's why it's a smart call to have reliable hair products on hand. If you want to try out new products without spending a ton of money, buying a value set is the way to go.
The Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration Set has $109 products, but you can get it for $39. Or if you're a Beauty Insider, you can save even more when you use the promo code SAVINGS through November 7. Beauty Insiders save 10%, VIB shoppers save 15%, and Rouge customers will get a 20% discount.
This bundle has the most popular hair products from top brands, including amika, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, OUAI, Briogeo, Bumble and Bumble, Kérastase, Gisou, and Oribe. Indulge yourself or treat your friends with this money-saving hair care bundle.
Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration
$109 worth of hair products for just $39?! Nope, that's not a typo. This is a can't-miss deal for anyone looking to refresh their tresses. You can save even more if you use the promo code SAVINGS. Beauty Insiders save 10%, VIB shoppers save 15%, and Rouge customers will get a 20% discount.
This limited edition set contains:
- amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Hair Mask
- Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
- Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
- Olaplex No.3 Hair Repair Perfector
- OUAI Leave In Conditioner
- Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask
- Bumble and bumble Hairdresser‘s Invisible Oil Primer
- Kérastase Elixir Ultime
- Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
- Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Hair Mask
If you need additional opinions before you shop, check out these customer reviews.
Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration Reviews
A shopper said, "I love this set. Good idea if you want to try new products or restock."
Another reviewed, "I really wanted to try the Kure mask, but for about $5 more, why not get this kit? I had also wanted to try Olaplex (there was enough for one use on my lower back length hair) and the Briogeo green mask (enough for 2 uses). Now I feel more comfortable taking the plunge on some of these pricier items since I'm able to try them first. Well worth it."
Someone else declared, "Worth it!! I buy the hair care set every year. It gives you the chance to try new products and brands. It lasts me for months."
"This is a really great way to sample a variety of products at various price points. I have wavy hair and very rarely heat style, but I can see myself getting use out of everything in this set," a shopper wrote.
A Sephora customer wrote, "Really great value. The set is a nice size and nearly the same price as the Kure mask is without the set. Larger than expected. I think this is a nice gift for someone."
