Get $109 Worth of Hair Products for $39: Olaplex, Ouai, Oribe, Bumble and Bumble, Kérastase, and More

Unfortunately, no one is blessed with a good hair day every single day. That's why it's a smart call to have reliable hair products on hand. If you want to try out new products without spending a ton of money, buying a value set is the way to go.

The Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration Set has $109 products, but you can get it for $39. Or if you're a Beauty Insider, you can save even more when you use the promo code SAVINGS through November 7. Beauty Insiders save 10%, VIB shoppers save 15%, and Rouge customers will get a 20% discount.

This bundle has the most popular hair products from top brands, including amika, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, OUAI, Briogeo, Bumble and Bumble, Kérastase, Gisou, and Oribe. Indulge yourself or treat your friends with this money-saving hair care bundle.