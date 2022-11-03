Matthew Perry Reacts to Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crush Confession on Friends Reunion

Watch : Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston just weren't each other's lobsters.

In his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor recalled his crush on the actress during the early '90s. And while their relationship remained platonic, it looks like Perry wasn't the only one to develop romantic feelings for a castmate as David Schwimmer and Aniston revealed during the Friends reunion special last year that they had crushes on one another early in the show's run (although, they also stayed just pals).

So how did Perry feel about Aniston and Schwimmer's crush confessional? "Oh, I knew. I knew," he said during the Nov. 3 episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I knew what was going on."

And while Perry noted his crush on Aniston eventually "dissipated," he admitted that this took some time.

"At first it was like, she would walk in, I'd be like, 'Hey, good to see you.' And then I'd go to my dressing room and just go, 'Oh, I'll never be able to be with her,'" he remembered. "But how can you not have a crush on Jennifer Aniston, you know? But I did at one point just go, 'All right, that's enough.'"