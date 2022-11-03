The 2022 Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Here: Look Back on All of the Designs Over the Years

The best way to spread holiday cheer is by sipping loud for all to hear.
Now that spooky season is behind us, the time has come to say goodbye to the pumpkin spice latte and hello to the peppermint mocha. On Nov. 3, Starbucks' signature red cups of holiday happiness officially became available, with the beloved coffee chain's seasonal drinks making their way into stores nationwide. Returning are favorites like the caramel brulee latte and the Irish cream cold brew, along with treats like the reindeer cake pop and the cranberry bliss bar.
Of course, Starbucks lovers were eagerly anticipating 2022's holiday cup design and, like last year, they received four festive options to house their beverage of choice: Gift-Wrapped Magic, Frosted Sparkle, Ornament Wonder and Cozy Evergreen.
"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts," Starbucks' creative director Gary Jacobson said in a statement. "And we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners."
To spark that holiday joy, the designers used signature motifs, including sparkles, ornaments and snowflakes, and pops of color—think mint green and a Santa-approved red—to create a warm and cozy accessory caffeine fans can find comfort in all season long.
"We are really focused on creating a joyful experience throughout the entire Starbucks experience, whether a customer is visiting at our drive-thru or in our café," Jacobson explained. "Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone's day a little bit brighter in a holiday way."
So put on your favorite holiday song, grab your seasonal beverage of choice and take a stroll down candy cane lane to see all of the designs since 2005: