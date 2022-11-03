The 2022 Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Here: Look Back on All of the Designs Over the Years

Watch : "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind

The best way to spread holiday cheer is by sipping loud for all to hear.

Now that spooky season is behind us, the time has come to say goodbye to the pumpkin spice latte and hello to the peppermint mocha. On Nov. 3, Starbucks' signature red cups of holiday happiness officially became available, with the beloved coffee chain's seasonal drinks making their way into stores nationwide. Returning are favorites like the caramel brulee latte and the Irish cream cold brew, along with treats like the reindeer cake pop and the cranberry bliss bar.

Of course, Starbucks lovers were eagerly anticipating 2022's holiday cup design and, like last year, they received four festive options to house their beverage of choice: Gift-Wrapped Magic, Frosted Sparkle, Ornament Wonder and Cozy Evergreen.

"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts," Starbucks' creative director Gary Jacobson said in a statement. "And we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners."