Christina Perri Says Newborn Baby Has Brought "Balance" to Her Family

Put this family photo in the scrapbook.
Nearly two weeks after Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their daughter Pixie, the singer shared a heartwarming snap to Instagram that her fans are sure to love for a thousand years.
The precious pic showed Christina and Paul's daughter Carmella, 4, holding her newborn sibling as they both smiled at the camera.
"Brb never gonna recover from this photo," the "Jar of Hearts" artist captioned the Nov. 2 post. "Our libra pixie girl has brought balance to our family and she knows it."
This isn't the first time Christina has shared a photo of the sisters together. On Oct. 25, she posted a picture that appeared to show Carmella meeting Pixie, calling it "the moment we've been dreaming of for so very long."
Christina, 36, gave birth to Pixie on Oct. 22. "She's here," the musician announced on Instagram Oct. 23. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: Pixie Rose Costabile."
The "Human" star announced she was pregnant with Pixie in May, a year and a half after the loss of her daughter Rosie who Christina noted in November 2020 "was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world."
"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," she previously shared on Instagram. "We've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy."
Christina also suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks in January 2020. "We are shocked & completely heartbroken," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."
Earlier this year, Christina shared she was diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder that she said may have caused her pregnancy losses and expressed her desire to raise awareness for blood tests that can help with detection of the disorder.
"I don't care how long it takes; I'll never stop," Christina told People in July. "I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful."