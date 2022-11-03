Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife's Attempt to Block Daughter Zaya's Name Change

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya's 14th Birthday

Dwyane Wade is speaking out against his ex-wife's "serious" claims about their family.

The NBA alum took to his Instagram Nov. 3 to address Siohvaughn Funches-Wade's recent legal filing, obtained by E! News, in which she asked a California court to deny Dwyane's request to legally change their 15-year-old daughter Zaya Wade's name and gender.

"Given [Dwyane's] high-profile status as a professional athlete, our children's lives have been highly publicized," Siohvaughn—who also shares Zaire Wade, 20, with Dwyane—stated in the docs. "[Dwyane] has appeared on national television shows and in media reports regarding our child's name and gender change. I am concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age and also of the uncontrollable consequences of media exposure i.e. cyber bullying, statements and/or pictures taken out of context of our child, and unwanted spotlight focused on our child."

"I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies," Siohvaughn continued, "and will receive based upon [Dwyane's] statements to me, on the basis of our child's name and/or gender change."