Kanye West Paid Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler and Nazis

Kanye West Controversy: 2 More Companies Drop Him

New documents show Kanye West paid a settlement to a former employee who accused the rapper of using antisemitic language.

The employee alleged the "Runaway" rapper used language praising Adolf Hitler or Nazis in business meetings, which West denies, according to the documents reviewed by NBC News. The employee claimed they witnessed West using such rhetoric on more than one occasion.

NBC News also reported that it had seen proof of the alleged settlement payment. According to the Nov. 2 report, the former employee agreed to speak anonymously about the settlement after having signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Another source—identified by the outlet as Ryder Ripps, a conceptual artist who said he collaborated with West periodically from 2014 to 2018—told NBC News that he witnessed West use antisemitic language in 2018. Ripps, who identifies as Jewish, alleges the Yeezy founder spoke positively about Hitler and the Nazis, as well as voiced anti-Jewish conspiracies.