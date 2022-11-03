Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

Watch : Julie Bowen Crushes On Sofia Vergara

Julie Bowen has a modern view on sexuality.

The Modern Family star got candid about her experience with a same-sex romance during a recent chat with Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. Though Julie has "always been straight" in the conventional sense, she noted on the Oct. 31 episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once "in love with a woman for a while, but she didn't love me back."

"It never really took off, so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality," the actress continued, adding that it's "ridiculous" to put labels on human sexuality. "What you do with your body should not be the first thing that we know about people or care about. That's your business."

The subject came up when Becca, who has been dating Hayley Kiyoko for more than four years, detailed her own journey with sexuality. Looking back at how her relationship with the "Girls Like Girls" artist began, Becca said they fell in love "so fast" that she never had time to ponder the questions: "What is my label? How do I identify?"

"I'm just attracted to people," the Bachelor alum explained. "I'm attracted to men. I'm attracted to women—specifically Hayley, [who] I fell in love with."