Brooklyn Beckham Shares Topless Photo of Wife Nicola Peltz on Anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham posted a romantic tribute to wife Nicola Peltz to mark three years since they began dating.

Watch: Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Pack on "Married Life" PDA

Brooklyn Beckham isn't afraid to bare his love for wife Nicola Peltz.

The couple, who wed in April, celebrated three years together with a gallery of romantic photos shared on social media Oct. 29.

In one of the images, Brooklyn is seen snapping a picture of a topless Nicola, who sports just a scarf on her head. Holding a hand over her chest, the Bates Motel actress softly smiles into the mirror as her husband stands in the back wearing shorts with a camera in his hand.

"Can't believe it's been 3 years, I feel like I have known you my whole life," Brooklyn captioned his post. "Happy anniversary to my other half, my best friend and to my gorgeous wife x could not live this life without you."

Brooklyn, 23, also shared a photo of him giving Nicola a New Years kiss on the cheek, and a backstage image of him hugging his wife during her photoshoot for Tatler Magazine, where she graced the cover of the August issue.

Nicola also posted a sweet tribute of her own, featuring images of the duo enjoying an oceanside vacation.

"happy 3 years baby, I fall more in love with you every day," Nicola, 27, wrote on Oct. 29. "I'm so lucky I have you as my husband."

The pair went Instagram official in January 2020 after first sparking romance rumors when they were spotted at a 2019 Halloween party.

As the duo approaches seven months since they tied the knot in a lavish Florida wedding, Brooklyn reflected in October about how life has been since he said "I do."

"6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are the absolute love of my life xx."

