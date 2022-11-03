Brooklyn Beckham Shares Topless Photo of Wife Nicola Peltz on Anniversary

Watch : Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Pack on "Married Life" PDA

Brooklyn Beckham isn't afraid to bare his love for wife Nicola Peltz.

The couple, who wed in April, celebrated three years together with a gallery of romantic photos shared on social media Oct. 29.

In one of the images, Brooklyn is seen snapping a picture of a topless Nicola, who sports just a scarf on her head. Holding a hand over her chest, the Bates Motel actress softly smiles into the mirror as her husband stands in the back wearing shorts with a camera in his hand.

"Can't believe it's been 3 years, I feel like I have known you my whole life," Brooklyn captioned his post. "Happy anniversary to my other half, my best friend and to my gorgeous wife x could not live this life without you."

Brooklyn, 23, also shared a photo of him giving Nicola a New Years kiss on the cheek, and a backstage image of him hugging his wife during her photoshoot for Tatler Magazine, where she graced the cover of the August issue.