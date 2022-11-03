2022 People's Choice Awards

Nick Cannon Praises "Golden Child" for Dressing as Him for Halloween

Nick Cannon’s son Golden “Sagon” dressed up as his dad for Halloween. See the costume worn by "The Golden Child" that certainly won Nick over.

No tricks, this was a real treat for Nick Cannon.

His son Golden "Sagon" had the golden idea for Halloween this year. As seen on Nick's Instagram, the 5-year-old, who Nick shares Brittany Bell, went as Nick himself for the spooky holiday.

"The best ‘Nick Cannon' costume I've seen this year!!" Nick wrote in a Nov. 1 post. "Chip off the old block! @goldensagoncannon The Golden Child!"

The costume was made complete with a Wild 'n Out shirt, gold sneakers, tattoos, sunglasses and a microphone, meaning Golden clearly won the costume contest this year.

Nick is also dad to 1-month-old Rise Messiah and 22-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany; 1-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; 3-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. Nick revealed in December 2021 that his and Alyssa Scott's son Zen passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.

As for other costumes worn by Nick's children, Legendary Love sported a Mickey Mouse ensemble, while Zion and Zillion were dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz.

Instagram

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities celebrating Halloween.

