12 Timeless Ballet Flats You'll Want to Wear Every Day

Ballet flats consistently outlive all other shoe trends, and these are the best pairs at different price points that you need to add to your closet.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 03, 2022 3:00 PM
E-Comm: ballet flats

Some pieces never go out of style. Take ballet flats, for example. They've been around forever, but keep finding ways to flood our timelines, carts and wish lists with their iconic silhouettes.

Now, ballet flats arrive in different colors, prints, silhouettes and more that are trendy but still timeless. Whether you're pairing the look with some baggy jeans and t-shirt or a mini skirt and sheer tight combo, these ballet flats are wearable, comfortable and simply stunning.

Keep scrolling to shop the 12 best ballet flats that are elegant and versatile, and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.

6 Foolproof Airport Outfit Ideas That Will Keep You Cute, Cozy & Comfy During Your Holiday Travels

Bow Leather Ballerina

These leather ballerina flats from Mango come in so many different colors and can be worn on various occasions, whether you're headed to work, a dinner party or simply running some errands. Pair with jeans, a midi skirt or a dress for an elegant look.

$60
Mango

Arissa Metallic Leather Flat

Add a little bit of shine to the timeless ballet flat look with these leather flats from Schutz. No matter what you pair them with, you'll be strutting in effortless style. If the gold tone isn't really your vibe, they have way more colors to choose from on their site.

$88
Schutz
$88
Shopbop

ASOS DESIGN Leighton Square Toe Ballet Flats In Pink

Ballet flats for $32 are quite the incredible find, especially when they're this cute. Add a dainty touch to any of your fall outfits with these blush pink square toe ballet flats with a gold buckle.

$32
ASOS

Guilhermina Ballet Mules

These ballet mules are my next great shoe obsession. With the shimmering bow detail and the chic black leather, these flats are a trendy take on a timeless trend and can be paired with any outfit for a comfortable yet sophisticated look.

$98
Anthropologie

ASOS DESIGN Lake bow pointed ballet flats in navy velvet

These ballet flats are perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Pair the navy velvet flats with a midi dress or a mini skirt and some sheer tights for a look that will certainly get tons of compliments.

$29
ASOS

The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat

These Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat's from Everlane have so many positive reviews and come in various neutral colors that can be worn at all hours of the day. They'll swiftly become a staple in you fall shoe collection.

$140
Everlane

ASOS DESIGN Leonie Embellished MaryJane Ballet Flats In Black Velvet

These velvet Mary Jane-style ballet flats are definitely at the top of my list, especially since they're only $40. They can be paired with jeans, slack, skirts and more for a preppy and elegant ensemble. Get them before sizes sell out!

$40
ASOS

Braylynn Black Women's Ballerinas

Quilted ballet flats are a classic, like this black pair from Aldo that comes with a bow ornament and chic square toe silhouette. Pair it with jeans, dresses and more to take on your day in grace and style.

$75
Aldo

Aerosoles Crystal Ballet Flat

Brown ballet flats are a must-have for the fall, and these crystal ballet flats on sale at Nordstrom Rack are a chic and comfortable pair you should definitely try out.

$89
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Red Round Toe Ballet

You can snag these playful ballet flats for just $14— yes, you read that right, $14! They make a great holiday shoe, but you can honestly dress these flats up or down for every season out of the year. If red is not really your vibe, you can get them in green, too.

$35
$14
Pretty Little Thing

Women's Honey Slip On Flats

These are the kind of flats that outlive any other shoe trend. The Kate Spade black slip-on ballet flats are a timeless addition to any wardrobe that you can dress up and down as you please.

$128
Bloomingdale's

Delia Shoes

These ballet flats with an adjustable buckle strap can be worn in so many ways. Pair them with sheer socks, legwarmers and more for a chic and preppy look that takes the ballet flat look to the next level.

$130
Vagabond

Don't stop shopping while there are so many good deals to still catch! Check out these top finds from Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section.

