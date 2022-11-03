Sarah Jessica Parker Proves More Is More in New And Just Like That Fashion Look

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion.

On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, serving up yet another effortlessly cool street style look in New York City.

Mixing prints in a way only Carri Bradshaw can, Parker bundled up in a long purple plaid coat from menswear brand Pierre Cardin which she wore over a colorful striped dress by Marrakshi Life. Going for full-on maximalist vibes, the outfit was topped off with gray fedora, a purple crossbody purse by Vivienne Westwood and tall teal suede boots with cutouts up the front by Duchessa Gardini.

The style icon later posted pic of the more-is-more ensemble to her Instagram with the caption, "Carrie's version of blue suede shoes." She also tagged the series' costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who took over for Sex and the City's longtime costume designer, Patricia Field, who did not return for the follow-up series in order to work on Netflix's Emily in Paris.