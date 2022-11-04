2022 People's Choice Awards

See Every Fierce Red Carpet Look From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

Before Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show debuts on Prime Video on Nov. 9, get a front row seat to all of the head-turning red carpet looks. We promise you'll have love, er, fashion on the brain.

If you've been craving the return of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show, you've come to the right place.

The superstar is not only serving a fashion feast for the Prime Video presentation, but she's providing all the snacks too. From a shirtless Simu Liu to Anitta's dominatrix-esque get-up, there's no shortage of drool-worthy moments that are guaranteed to tantalize the taste buds.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as the models donned bold beauty looks to show off the brand's daring lingerie designs. Plus, all of the choreography, including Rihanna's solo dance, looked on par with a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance—which was a little appetizer of what's to come when she takes the stage in 2023.

In addition to the showstopping ensembles on the runway, celebrities made sure to dress the part for the red carpet. 

Marsai Martin wore a fiery red outfit that consisted of a gold-detailed bolero jacket, matching bustier and feathered miniskirt. Taraji P. Henson left little to the imagination with her completely see-through bodysuit that featured intricate velvet embroidery.

And they weren't the only two stars to step out in style. Get a front-row seat to all of the fabulous looks from the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show red carpet below.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Taraji P. Henson
Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Marsai Martin
Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Joan Smalls
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Simu Liu
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Cara Delevingne
Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Bella Poarch
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Jacobi Jacobs
Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Kima Dima
Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Precious Lee
Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Ángela Aguilar
Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Jordan Hill
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Irina Shayk
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Lilly Singh

