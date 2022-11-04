See Every Fierce Red Carpet Look From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky TWIN at Black Panther Premiere

If you've been craving the return of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show, you've come to the right place.

The superstar is not only serving a fashion feast for the Prime Video presentation, but she's providing all the snacks too. From a shirtless Simu Liu to Anitta's dominatrix-esque get-up, there's no shortage of drool-worthy moments that are guaranteed to tantalize the taste buds.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as the models donned bold beauty looks to show off the brand's daring lingerie designs. Plus, all of the choreography, including Rihanna's solo dance, looked on par with a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance—which was a little appetizer of what's to come when she takes the stage in 2023.

In addition to the showstopping ensembles on the runway, celebrities made sure to dress the part for the red carpet.

Marsai Martin wore a fiery red outfit that consisted of a gold-detailed bolero jacket, matching bustier and feathered miniskirt. Taraji P. Henson left little to the imagination with her completely see-through bodysuit that featured intricate velvet embroidery.