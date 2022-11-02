Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds.
Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
"After deciding to keep our relationship private," they wrote in Spanish on Oct. 30, "we now open our doors to a special day."
The pair included Oct. 28 in their caption along with a heart and wedding ring emoji, which appears to be the date they tied the knot. The couple shared a sweet video montage, including a clip of them embracing outside a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Mariana is seen wearing a white mini dress adorned with rhinestone fringes for the occasion, while her wife Fabiola sported a white blazer with black slacks. The beauty queens also wore the same outfits to a family gathering featured in the slideshow, as the two hug while their loved ones stand around them.
Mariana and Fabiola seem to have met in March 2021 while competing at the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand, per NBC News. Following the competition, in which both contestants placed in the top 10 but didn't walk away with the grand prize, Fabiola shared an image of them hugging in Phuket, Thailand.
"One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship, walking this process with you was a special and real one," Fabiola wrote in Spanish at the time. "I miss you, my girl @marianajvarela.'"
Mariana thanked supporters in an Oct. 31 comment, writing that they were both happy and lucky.
"I wish you that the love you are giving us will come back multiplied!" she wrote, "Infinite thanks."
Fabiola also gave an update on their first days as a married couple on her Nov. 2 Instagram Story, along with a message of thanks for those who've left them kind messages.
"This is how @marianajvarela wakes me up," Fabiola wrote in Spanish, accompanied by a mug that read, "the best wife in the world."