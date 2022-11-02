Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look

Watch : Khloe Kardashian TWINS With True in Purr-fect Costume

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are feline fine in their matching ensembles.

The reality star twinned with her daughter True, 4,—who she shares with ex Tristian Thompson—in velvet grey catsuits, ears and drawn on whiskers for Halloween. "Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned the Nov. 2 Instagram post. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."

In the array of photos, the pair is seen making a cat claw with their hands and showing off their inspo, their beloved pet, Grey Kitty! Followers got in on the fun with one user commenting, "The cutest Grey Kitty duo EVER!!!" and another writing, "Actually obsessed."

It turns out the mom and daughter's kitty outfits weren't the only costumes of the weekend, with True also dressing as Owlette from Disney Junior series PJ Masks on Khloe's Instagram Stories.