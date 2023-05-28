Amazon Reviewers Swear By These 15 Affordable Renter-Friendly Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Renting a space comes with the false idea that your space needs to have some pretty neutral, plain features. But, just because you have certain limitations from a landlord or don't want to damage any surfaces or walls doesn't mean you can't personalize your space and make it truly feel like home.
With these rental-friendly home finds from Amazon at some unbeatable prices, you can improve and transform any space. From a countertop dishwasher to cute peel and stick wallpapers, the possibilities with these products are endless. And, they come with thousands of Amazon reviewers' stamps of approval.
Keep scrolling for some of the best rental-friendly essentials on Amazon for as low as $6.
HaokHome 96022-1 Modern Circle Oval Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Just because you're renting a space doesn't mean the walls need to be boring! Removable wallpaper is a great option to add a bit of life and personality to your space without damaging walls. Check out this modern peel and stick wallpaper for just $7.
2pcs 360 Rotation Utility Hooks
Maximize your counter and drawer space and reduce any unwanted kitchen clutter with these rotating utility hooks. Because of its nail-free installation, it won't damage any surfaces. The set of two is available on Amazon for $6.
hOmeLabs Compact Countertop Dishwasher
If you don't have a dishwasher in your rented space, fear not! You can snag this portable and compact countertop dishwasher on Amazon and kiss handwashing dirty dishes goodbye. There really is a hack for everything out there...
SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench
Make the most of your space with this folding storage ottoman bench that is currently on sale for $54. It comes in various neutral shades so that you can keep your belongings organized in style.
Americanflat 14 Inch Floating Shelves Set of 3 in White Composite Wood
When hanging items on walls, you're going to want things to be lightweight but sturdy, like these floating shelves that come in a set of three for $25. They come in both white and black, and can be hung with Command Strips so that no damage is done to your walls.
Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks
Command strips are an absolute essential for anyone, especially if you're renting a space. Use these small toggle hooks in your bathroom, entryway and more to hang up towels, outerwear and so on without chipping the paint on your walls.
Stick on Lights 6 Pack with Remote
If you want to add a bit of ambient light to your space in a rental-friendly way, check out these stick on lights that come with a remote for $35. You can use them on staircases, under cabinets, in your closet and more for some extra lighting with just a little bit of mounting tape— which is provided in the set!
Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker
For those tiles that need a bit of sprucing up in your bathroom, kitchen or elsewhere, this white tile paint marker should be your go-to. It's non-toxic, water-based and currently on sale for $12. Say goodbye to stained grout after using this magic marker!
FloorPops FP2947 Antico Peel & Stick Floor Tiles, Multicolor
These peel and stick floor tiles are a good option if you want to add a bit of personality to your kitchen or bathroom. No grout or special tools are needed, making it a rental-friendly option.
Kwik-Hang Single Curtain Rod Brackets – No Drill, No Damage
These curtain rod brackets that require no drill are a serious rental-friendly game changer. All you need is a wood trim and a hammer, and you can hang up the curtains of your desire without any damage.
Holikme Door Draft Stopper Under Door Draft Blocker
If you want to decrease your utility bill— because, who wouldn't?— check out this door draft stopper for just $7. It reduces noise, keeps spaces your desired temp for longer and is super easy to install.
One reviewer raves, "I bought this product for my office door at work. I wanted a way to reduce noise and provide privacy since my office tends to echo (even with a rug). Product is super easy to install (took less than 3 minutes) and so far has held up perfectly over the past two months or so. I do want to note that we had some minor flooding on my side of the building, and all of the offices on my wing incurred some water damage except for my office. I attribute having this strip on both sides of my door with preventing the water from entering in under my door. Highly recommend!"
OAPRIRE Small Floating Wall Shelves Set of 2
These small floating wall shelves are super cute and renter-approved. They can be used in your bathroom to display your skincare essentials or anywhere else you want to place small items. The pack of two is currently on sale for $15 and comes in various different colors.
Awegety 2 Pack Shower Caddy and 2 Soap Holders
This shower caddy set comes with two shower caddies and two soap holders for $27. The set comes with a non-marking glue that you can use to install on ceramic, glass and smooth metal surfaces.
Over The Cabinet Door Organizer 4 Pack
Use this cabinet organizer to stash all your essentials in your kitchen. The four-pack is currently on Amazon for $40 and has a foldable and stackable design. One Amazon reviewer writes, "Very easy to put together. Great for organizing lower cabinets."
Boho Arch Wall Decal Decor
This peel and stick arch wall decal would look beautiful in any space, whether it's your bedroom, office or living room. It comes in three different colors for just $27. One Amazon reviewer writes, "Super easy to install and looks exactly like the color pictured."
Looking to shop more home essentials? Check out the best Dyson Memorial Day deals on vacuums, air purifiers and more.