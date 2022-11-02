Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Dog Blue

Alabama Barker's dog Blue has gone to doggy heaven.
The daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared a heartbreaking tribute to her pup on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 2 honoring the life of her beloved French Bulldog.
"I love you Blue," the 16-year-old wrote. "You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody."
The loss of a much loved pet is a feeling many people can relate to, with Alabama expressing how she'll always have Blue in her heart.
"I'll never forget you my baby," she continued. "I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven, until we meet again."
Her tribute to her dog included photos and video clips from his life showing his spunky personality. She also posted a throwback photo of herself with Blue from her childhood. She captioned one of the photos of older Blue, "I fought for you the hardest."
Travis added in another tribute, "I'll miss you Blue. You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something."
It is unclear how old Blue was, but a Facebook post from Travis indicates Blue was a part of his family since at least 2014.
Alabama won't have to mourn alone. She will have her father, mother, step mother Kourtney Kardashian, brother Landon Barker, sister Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick by her side.
And while Kourtney and Travis still live in separate homes, Alabama can always go give some cuddles to the Poosh founder's dogs Honey and Cubs, who she got for Christmas in 2019.