2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Lainey WIlson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton were nominated in multiple categories at the 2022 CMA Awards. Find out who won big on country music's biggest night.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 09, 2022 9:41 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesEntertainmentCMA Awards
Watch: Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

It's time to raise a glass to country's biggest and brightest stars.

On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will have the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn.

While the night is expected to bring plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it's the awards that are guaranteed to provide plenty of OMG moments.

Before the show kicked off, Lainey Wilson led the way with six nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. "If there was one nomination that might be the most special or the one I hold to a really high standard, I would say Album of the Year," she told E! News before showtime. "It's one of the only categories that it doesn't matter if you're a boy or girl. From the writers to the producers, it's just a win for everybody."

Not far behind in the race for most nominations were Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, who all had five noms apiece.

But after the votes were tallied up from the Country Music Association, the winners were announced. And yes, some celebrating is in order. 

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

E! News has you covered with a complete list of winners including some early announcements below. And make sure to watch the 2022 CMA Awards Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BMG/BBR Music Group

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs   
Miranda Lambert    
Chris Stapleton  
Carrie Underwood   
Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert 
Ashley McBryde 
Carly Pearce 
Carrie Underwood 
Lainey Wilson 

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church 
Luke Combs 
Cody Johnson 
Chris Stapleton 
Morgan Wallen 

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A 
Little Big Town 
Midland 
Old Dominion 
Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn 
Brothers Osborne 
Dan + Shay 
LOCASH 
Maddie & Tae 

New Artist of the Year
HARDY 
Walker Hayes 
Cody Johnson 
Parker McCollum 
Lainey Wilson 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claim About Why She and Brad Pitt Broke Up

2

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF

3

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

Alex Arielle

Album of the Year 
Growin' Up, Luke Combs 
Humble Quest, Maren Morris 
Palomino, Miranda Lambert 
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson 
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion 

Single of the Year 
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson 
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton 

Song of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins 
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Shane McAnally
"Sand In My Boots," Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley 

Music Video of the Year 
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton), Director: Blake Lively 
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi), Director: Harper Smith 
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson), Director: Michael Monaco 
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Director: Alexa Campbell 
WINNER: "'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney 

Musical Event of the Year
"Beers On Me," Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY 
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood 
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claim About Why She and Brad Pitt Broke Up

2

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF

3

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

4

Jana Kramer Shares Details About Sex Life With Ex Mike Caussin

5

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"