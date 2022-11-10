Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans.
The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year.
For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the Musical Event of the Year award—sported a leather blazer paired with black trousers. Meanwhile, Brittany donned a silver, long-sleeve gown.
The couple appeared united on the red carpet, while Maren revealed that she had reservations about attending the CMAs this year due to her clash with Brittany over the summer.
"I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," Maren explained to the Los Angeles Times in September. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going."
The feud began in August when Brittany made comments about gender identity in an Instagram reel, captioning her post, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."
Cassadee Pope then seemingly addressed Brittany's post (without naming names) by writing on Twitter, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."
Maren then backed Cassadee's Tweet up by writing under her post, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
A few days later, Brittany took to her Instagram to write that while her words "have been taken out of context" she isn't "getting twisted about the twisting of my words."
As for Maren, she reflected on her choice to use the term "Insurrection Barbie" in her Los Angeles Times interview, noting, "There's a lot worse things I could've called her."
"Look, I'm not a victim in this and neither is she," Maren said at the time. "But I don't have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids."