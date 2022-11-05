Relive Birthday Girl Kris Jenner's Most Iconic and Hilarious TV Moments

Watch : Most OUTRAGEOUS Kris Jenner Moments

It's everyone's favorite TV momager's birthday.

Kris Jenner officially turned 67 years old on Nov. 5, just two days after daughter Kendall Jenner's 27th birthday on Nov. 3. Over the last 15 years, fans have kept up with Kris' many iconic moments, from her 20 seasons on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians to her current Kardashians show on Hulu

And on KUWTK, Kris was always game for a good time, from her pole dancing classes with Kim Kardashian to getting pies and water balloons thrown on her by Kourtney Kardashian.

Her fun-loving spirit—and willingness to share all for the cameras—has contributed to so many of the Kardashian-Jenner family's most hilarious moments, like falling face-first during a beach day with the family, T.P.-ing Kim's house with Khloe Kardashian and impersonating Kim on the phone while showing off her high kick skills.

And who could forget some of Kris' most memorable lines, like when she told Kim, "Would you stop taking photos of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," or when she declared, "I love myself."