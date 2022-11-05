2022 People's Choice Awards

Relive Birthday Girl Kris Jenner's Most Iconic and Hilarious TV Moments

Celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday by revisiting her funniest reality TV moments, from pole dancing with Kim Kardashian to T.P.-ing houses with Khloe Kardashian and more.

Watch: Most OUTRAGEOUS Kris Jenner Moments

It's everyone's favorite TV momager's birthday.

Kris Jenner officially turned 67 years old on Nov. 5, just two days after daughter Kendall Jenner's 27th birthday on Nov. 3. Over the last 15 years, fans have kept up with Kris' many iconic moments, from her 20 seasons on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians to her current Kardashians show on Hulu

And on KUWTK, Kris was always game for a good time, from her pole dancing classes with Kim Kardashian to getting pies and water balloons thrown on her by Kourtney Kardashian.

Her fun-loving spirit—and willingness to share all for the cameras—has contributed to so many of the Kardashian-Jenner family's most hilarious moments, like falling face-first during a beach day with the family, T.P.-ing Kim's house with Khloe Kardashian and impersonating Kim on the phone while showing off her high kick skills.

And who could forget some of Kris' most memorable lines, like when she told Kim, "Would you stop taking photos of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," or when she declared, "I love myself."

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Kris Jenner Prank: See the Pics

So, when it comes to celebrating Kris' birthday, we can't think of any better way than by revisiting her funniest KUWTK moments. Scroll below to see more of the momager.

E!
Splash!

When Kim and Kourtney tortured Kris with water balloons...

E!
Sweet Surprise

Then they immediately threw a pie in her face!

E!
No Selfies Please!

We'll never forget when Kris said this infamous line (LOL!).

E!
Oops!

Kris took a tumble during a day of fun by the water.

Giphy, E!
Happy Hour!

Who needs a glass?

Ass-Kicker

Remember when Kris' kids pushed her into a pool during their tropical getaway?

Poop

This may be the funniest Kris moment yet. Remember when she was left to clean up Kendall's dog's poop all over the house?! LOL!

Love!

The woman is honest!

Ummm..

What is going on here?! 

Shut the F--k Up!

Kris always makes us LOL, but when she told her girls to "Shut the f--k up" when she was trying to plan a trip, we almost peed our pants.

She Makes Fun of Herself

At this moment, we laughed because Kris was poking fun at herself! She said what everyone was thinking!

The Lord

Why wouldn't he, Kris?! 

TP

Remember when Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian toilet papered Kim Kardashian's house?! 

E!
Work it, Girl!

Kris Jenner pole dancing. Enough said. 

Imitating Kim

Kris doing her best impression of Kim on the phone was hilarious!

LOL

When Kris laughs, it makes us laugh!

Getting High

Remember when Kris experimented with medical marijuana?! 

Momager

This is us every time we don't have cell service, so we cracked up at this moment because it's so true!

LOL!

Kris' face here just makes us laugh so hard!

Throwback

Who wouldn't crack up at this?! 

She's Spontaneous

Kris always keeps everyone on their toes! 

Hip!

It's so funny when Kris uses the hip phrases!

Duh.

As it should be Kris, as it should be.

