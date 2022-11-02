Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Reveals Why Kate Sharma Is “F--king Nervous” In Season 3

Watch : Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy"

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on Netflix's Bridgerton, teased that while the upcoming third season finds Kate adjusting to her role of viscountess, the cracks in her armor are still visible.

"Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside," Simone told British Vogue Nov. 2. "They develop that skin because they're vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She's f--king nervous and I think there's strength in admitting that."

Simone also hinted that viewers will get to see a more delicate side of her relationship with Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, in season three.

"We're filming a dance this week and tonally, it's so different," she said, "Sweet, endearing and light, compared to the heaviness of their story last season."

While more regal days await Kate, Simone herself has grown nostalgic for her scene partners from season two—namely Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn and Adjoa Andoh, who played Kate's sister Edwina, mother Mary, and chaperone Lady Danbury, respectively.