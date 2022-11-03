Hear Selena Gomez's Moving New Song "My Mind & Me"

Selena Gomez is sharing a look inside her mind.
The singer's latest song, "My Mind & Me," details the journey of exploring mental health, with the powerful lyrics: "My mind and me, we don't get along sometimes / and it gets hard to breathe but I wouldn't change my life."
The song accompanies the Only Murders in the Building star's upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me that hits Apple TV+ Nov. 4.
"And all of the crashing and burning and breaking / I know now," the lyrics continue. "If somebody sees me like this then they won't feel alone now / My mind and me."
"It's hard to talk and feel heard when you always feel like a burden / don't wanna add to concern I know they already got," Selena sings. "But if I pull back the curtain then maybe someone who's hurting will be a little more certain they're not the only one lost / Yeah I'm constantly tryna fight something that my eyes can't see."
The upcoming doc gives an in-depth look at Selena's mental health journey, something she has been vocal about throughout the years, with the trailer showcasing emotional moments in the Rare Beauty founder's life.
"Just be who you are Selena," she said during the opening clip. "No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."
Also mentioned in the trailer is Selena's Lupus diagnosis, which ultimately led to her kidney transplant, and her battle with anxiety and depression.
But at this point in the 30-year-old's life, Selena feels she is here to help others and is in a good headspace to do so.
"I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts," the actress says at the end of the clip. "More than I have ever been."
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Nov. 4 on AppleTV+.