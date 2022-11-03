Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bicker Over a Big Sale In Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek

Watch : Buying Beverly Hills: Farrah Is UPSET With Dad Mauricio

The family real estate business is getting real.

In an exclusive clip from the Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills series premiere, which debuts Nov. 4, The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky celebrates closing on the real estate company's prized Sarbonne property for "80-something million bucks."

Sounds like great news, right? Well, not for everybody involved.

"I didn't know we were in escrow on Sarbonne," Mauricio's daughter and Agency agent Alexia Umansky, 26, says. "You gotta tell me these things."

Alexia's sister and fellow Agency agent Farrah Brittany, 34, agrees, saying, "He didn't tell me, either."

As it turns out, Farrah had even more reason to be upset.

"There are complications working with family," she admits in confessional. "The Sarbonne property is an $85 million property in Bel Air. It's a listing I was introduced to by somebody that I met at the gym."

Before she could act, however, her father stole it from under her feet.

"It's the biggest listing that I've brought to the table," Farrah says. "Only to find out that my dad sold it."