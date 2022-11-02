The Truth About Where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stand 3 Months After Their Breakup

Watch : Kourtney THROWS UP at Wedding and Kim & Pete Back Together?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer keeping up with each other.

Three months after their August breakup, the pair "are not speaking," a source exclusively told E! News, "and not hanging out again."

That doesn't mean fans haven't speculated otherwise. On Oct. 31, Kim was spotted in Pete's native New York City dining at Zero Bond a.k.a the restaurant the couple had once frequented. Plus, eyebrows were raised around Kim's 42nd birthday when she posted a snap of flowers and a jasmine-scented candle. Kim didn't tag who the gifts were from—but the fact she played Jasmine in the Saturday Night Live skit where she first kissed Pete seemed telling to some.

Alas, it's safe to say they are flying on separate magic carpets at the moment.

The pair dated for nine months before sources close to the couple exclusively told E! News in August that it was over. At the time, the sources shared that busy schedules and long distance were reasons for their breakup.