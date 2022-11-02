Lauren Graham Shares Rare Insight on Life After “Sad” Peter Krause Breakup

Watch : Lauren Graham & Peter Krause SPLIT After 10 Years Together

Lauren Graham is letting time heal her broken heart.

The Gilmore Girls alum reflected on the end of her decadelong relationship with Peter Krause in 2021, sharing the mindset she's used as she moves forward.

"I knew I was resilient because I just always have been," Graham told People in an interview published Nov. 2. "You take your knocks and don't complain. That's how I was always raised."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star said that she refused to let the breakup ruin her, so she threw herself into writing her forthcoming book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember.

"Somewhere in that is a year like this where I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me," she said. "I was like, 'Okay, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,' and 'I'm going to write this book.' Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell."