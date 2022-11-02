What Ice-T Has to Say to People Who Criticize His and Coco Austin’s Parenting

Father knows best. Just ask Ice-T.
Though the rapper and his wife Coco Austin often find themselves the subject of online criticism for how they choose to parent daughter Chanel, 6, he doesn't care what his haters may say.
"If I don't know you personally, I don't take it personally," the Law & Order: SVU actor exclusively told E! News at the 21st Annual Heidi Klum Halloween Celebration. "That's the key. If somebody you knew said something about you, that would bother you. But other people, they don't."
"They just throw rocks like it's like seeing a nice car go throw rocks at it, he continued. "That's kind of like what they do. So it doesn't really bother me."
At the end of the day, their love helps silence the external noise.
"The haters are there, but you're insulated by all the love," the 64-year-old shared. "So you pay more attention to that than the hate."
And once he's home from filming the NBC procedural, all the attention is on family.
"It's really cute because he turns into a little teddy bear with her," Coco told E! in February. "She could say anything to him, and he will get it. At the end of the night we turn our bed into the family bed: All three dogs, her, we all turn our family bed into our bonding times since we don't see dad during the day."
Their busy schedules and parenting Chanel can make having intimate moments together difficult for the couple of 22 years.
"Sexy time is kind of iffy because now we turned it into the family bed," she explained. "But we schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter. It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. Her being little like this is not going to last forever."