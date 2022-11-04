Gifts for Fitness Fans: The 20 Most-Wished-For Picks From Theragun, Adidas, B Yoga & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Sure, the weather is cooling, the days are getting shorter, and "TV time on the couch" is looking better than ever. But the fitness fans in our lives are only just beginning to get started. You know what I mean.
When we're pushing "snooze" on our alarms, they're layering up to go for a restorative run. While we might take it easy after work, they're headed to some trendy new class. On the bright side, as easy as it is to admire (and, fine, envy) these wellness wizards, it's even easier to shop for them at the holidays. After all, we know just the kind of stuff they'll appreciate. Can't say that for everyone, right?
Better still, we've made it even easier for you. From pre-workout prep to post-workout cool downs — and of course, the activities in between — here are 20 gifts that these incredibly energetic enthusiasts are sure to love.
Alala All Day Baseball Cap
When is your fave devoted to fitness, health, and wellness? All day.
Adidas Originals Black Yoga Studio Sport Leggings
For the friend who loves yoga, pilates, or even just looking her best in athleisure? These versatile leggings from Adidas Originals.
Bala Balance Beam
The "sculptural, ergonomic design" of Bala's signature Beam is perfect for strength training with "agility, endurance, and balance." It's an essential (and pretty cute) part of anyone's home or office gym.
Cabana Towel
This preppy cabana towel adds an elegant touch to your friend's surfing, swimming, and beach volleyball regimen. Not all workouts are confined to sweaty gyms!
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
No fitness class should get in the way of a good hair day, which makes this compact dryer from much-loved brand T3 the most thoughtful gift imaginable, really.
Nike Black Recovery Foam Roller
For pre-class stretches or post-work aches and pains, this deluxe foam roller from Nike will hit the spot.
Mi Pedal Exerciser
For the fitness fanatic who can't get away from work: This under-desk pedal exerciser. Even I have one, and I'm surprised by how much I enjoy it (and how effortlessly using it becomes a habit).
Offcourt Performance Body Spray - Fresh Citron + Driftwood
Show him that regular deodorant (or, heaven forbid, a drugstore body spray) are so last year with this cool, masculine post-workout treatment.
Theragun Mini Hand-Held Massager
Regular workout whizzes can soothe sore muscles, relax knots, and generally pulse exhaustion out of the body with this portable and wireless mini massager from Theragun.
Alala Barre Bra
If low-impact is bestie's thing, it's not a stretch to say that this ribbed Alala bra complements their go-to workout.
Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak
Formulated with mineral-rich sea salt, juniper oil, and aromatherapeutic essentials like lavender and chamomile, this muscle soak from Elemis just PR'd in the categories of Relaxing and Unwinding.
Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa
And if they're not much of a bath soak type — no judgment, even though they're great — there's always the classic foot spa.
Lilikoi Mineral Defense Sport Sunscreen SPF 30
A good friend reminds someone to wear sunscreen. A great one buys it for them. Like this lightweight Mineral Defense Sport Sunscreen from Lilikoi that's rich in antioxidants.
B Yoga The Freedom Wheel
This cork and plastic wheel from B Yoga is designed to "support and to stabilize" during practice.
MZ Skincare Spa Headband
Post-spin class locker rooms mean showers, face washing, and any number of threats to good hair. This soft and easy-to-pack wrap solves that problem in a snap.
Terez Blueberry Tie Dye Rash Guard
This vibrant long-sleeved rash guard from Terez is designed to "safeguard your skin" as you "swim, snooze, or flow." In other words? Beach days just got a whole lot cuter.
Lacoste Black Croco Slides
Lacoste's faux leather slip-on sandals elevate post-workout style — but are just as good for checking the mail, walking the dog, or any other errands.
Garmin Water-Resistant Smartwatch
Packed with all of the bells and whistles you can imagine (water-resistance! Bluetooth! Biometrics readers and fitness trackers!), this high-end smartwatch will put you in the gifting hall of fame.
BeReal Grace Lounge Set
This off-the-shoulder cotton lounge set offers a casual-meets-cute for her to wear on her way to (or from) a workout.
invisaWear x Bandit Checkered Scrunchie
This scrunchie does double duty: Style and safety. It includes a subtle charm that, when pressed, activates a coordinating phone app. It offers a quiet way to alert up to five friends and family members simultaneously to indicate that the wearer may need help. This accessory is an ideal gift for those with early morning or late night fitness routines.
