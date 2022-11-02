HAIM Reacts to Joining BFF Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour

Watch : HAIM Sisters EXCITED for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

When Taylor Swift walks in the room for her Eras Tour, she won't be the only one making the whole place shimmer.

The singer is bringing along several other artists, including HAIM, as openers for her first tour in nearly four years. Still, there are lot of blank spaces to fill in regarding the show's details. Like, will Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim be performing new music?

"You know, we're always working," Alana replied when asked by E! News at the Nov. 1 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York, where the trio was honored. "We're always working. And we're going to have a good year next year. It's going to be a good year."

While fans have seen HAIM and Taylor team up for songs like "Gasoline" and "No Body, No Crime," the band members remained tight-lipped on whether there will be any onstage collabs.

"I don't know," Este said. "Will there be?"

At this point, Alana said they're "still getting over the fact that we're going on tour" and "just excited." The best part? "We get to do it with our friend," Este shared, "which is going to be so much fun."