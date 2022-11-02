Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie Details

Watch : Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

Margot Robbie's lips are sealed.

As the live-action Barbie movie is set to hit theaters next summer, the actress is determined to keep the highly-anticipated project

Calling Barbie "the child" archetype in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, published Nov. 1, Margot—who is also a producer on the film—is careful not to give much away, as even the smallest detail can end up "blowing up into a headline," she said.

Not that she doesn't understand the interest. Margot compared the Barbie hype to her 2018 biopic film I, Tonya, in which she portrayed controversial former ice skater Tonya Harding.

"That's why I, Tonya intrigued us so much—because people had such an immediate and strong reaction to the name Tonya Harding," Margot recalled. "It's kind of amazing to begin at a place like that."

Margot, 32, became attached to the project in 2019, taking on the titular role, while Ryan Gosling joined the cast in 2021 as her boyfriend Ken.