Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie Details

In an effort to avoid making headlines, Margot Robbie said she knows not to give too much away when talking about her upcoming live-action Barbie movie.

Margot Robbie's lips are sealed.

As the live-action Barbie movie is set to hit theaters next summer, the actress is determined to keep the highly-anticipated project

Calling Barbie "the child" archetype in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, published Nov. 1, Margot—who is also a producer on the film—is careful not to give much away, as even the smallest detail can end up "blowing up into a headline," she said.

Not that she doesn't understand the interest. Margot compared the Barbie hype to her 2018 biopic film I, Tonya, in which she portrayed controversial former ice skater Tonya Harding.

"That's why I, Tonya intrigued us so much—because people had such an immediate and strong reaction to the name Tonya Harding," Margot recalled. "It's kind of amazing to begin at a place like that."

Margot, 32, became attached to the project in 2019, taking on the titular role, while Ryan Gosling joined the cast in 2021 as her boyfriend Ken.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Margot said in a 2019 press release. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans got their first look at the plastic fantastic couple back in June when paparazzi caught Margot and Ryan shooting a scene in in Brentwood, Calif. dressed in picture-perfect Western attire, rocking matching cowboy hats and pink bandanas. A few days later, the duo was spotted twinning in neon outfits while shooting rollerblading scenes together by the beach.

Margot later admitted she was "mortified" by the attention their matching outfits received.

"We look like we're like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside," she said during an episode of The Tonight Show in September, while looking back at the rollerblading pictures. "I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"

While the Bombshell star expected there to be some photographers and a few crowds of people—admitting they did "stand out a little in those outfits"—she hadn't anticipated there would be so many onlookers or that the photos of her and Ryan in costume would go viral.

"I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did," Margot added. "It was, like, mad. It was, like, hundreds of people watching." 

