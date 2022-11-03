See Every Swoon-Worthy Look From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Runway

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky TWIN at Black Panther Premiere

Pour it up, pour it up because Rihanna's fierce fashion show is coming back, baby!

While the superstar's Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway doesn't premiere until Nov. 9 on Prime Video, she's already blessing fans with a taste of what's to come.

In true Rihanna style, expect the presentation to be chock-full of unforgettable moments, including wildly audacious lingerie sets, a kaleidoscope of colorful beauty looks, masterful choreography and steamy musical performances.

From the newly released photos of the runway, it's clear the fourth installation of the show is a full-on fashion fantasy. Between the models posing in a whimsical forest backdrop to the unconventional lingerie designs, Rihanna dreamed big.

And while the "Lift Me Up" singer brought back some familiar faces from past Savage x Fenty shows—such as Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls—expect to see some fresh talent. Anitta, Ángela Aguilar and Simu Liu are just a few stars who will make swoon-worthy appearances during this year's runway.