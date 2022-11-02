Love Is Blind's SK Explains Why He Said This to Raven at the Altar

Watch : Love Is Blind: Raven & SK REACT to Their Wedding Drama

(Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season three).

While most couples say "I do" on their wedding days, Sikiru "SK" Alagbada could only end his vows with "I do not."

After watching SK and fiancée Raven Ross' passionate love story throughout season three, viewers were shocked to see the fan favorite call things off—while at the altar. But now, the MBA student is explaining his decision.

"Leading up to the wedding, I was still in very, very good shape," he exclusively told E! News. "I felt like the differences we had and the things we were working [on] was something we could resolve. But at the end of the day, when I came to the altar on that day, there were still outstanding things that we had."

SK went on to note that there were several things the pair just "saw differently," adding that he didn't feel like "adding a marriage on top of that will help fix those differences."