Garcelle Beauvais Responds to Andy Cohen's RHOBH Reunion Apology

Watch : RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Andy Cohen's Apology

Looks like Garcelle Beauvais' relationship with Andy Cohen is as strong as a diamond.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reacting to the Bravo host's public apology for his actions during the show's season 12 reunion special, during which he didn't fully acknowledge Garcelle's feelings about her book being thrown in the garbage by co-star Lisa Rinna.

At the Glamour Women of the Year event in NYC on Nov. 1, Garcelle exclusively told E! News that Andy spoke with her before he issued an apology on the Oct. 24 episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, saying, "He's great."

"There were a lot of things that were missed during the reunion, and it was really sad and unfortunate," the Bravo star continued. "But I like Andy, and I think the fact that he stood up and said something meant a lot."

On the Oct. 19 RHOBH reunion episode, it was revealed that Lisa was the cast member behind the photo of Garcelle's memoir—Love Me as I Am—in the trash, not Erika Jayne who shared Lisa's pic on Instagram.