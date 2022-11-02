Migos Member Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Details surrounding Takeoff's untimely death have been revealed.
One day after the Migos rapper was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting in Houston, his cause of death has been confirmed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" according to the Harris County coroner's report obtained by E! News.
The 28-year-old—whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball—was fatally wounded after an argument broke out at the end of a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling according to authorities. Quavo, Takeoff's uncle and Migos bandmate, was also present at the party. Police arrived and found the "Bad and Boujee" artist deceased outside the entrance to the bowling alley and have confirmed that at least two different firearms were used in the shooting.
During a press conference on Nov. 1, the Houston police chief, Troy Finner, spoke about the immense amount of grief following Takeoff's death.
"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston," Finner shared. "And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is. How peaceful he is. What a great artist. I'm calling up on everybody—hip hop artists—in Houston and around the nation, we've got to police ourselves."
Finner also encouraged anyone who has any information or was present at the time of the shooting to come forward.
"There were 40 people, at least, at this event. And people left, possibly out of fear," he said. "I ask you one thing: what if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up. So please step up. Get the information to us so we can give some closure to this family who is hurting right now."
The beloved rap trio—which also included cousin Offset—first burst onto the scene from Atlanta in 2008 and made waves with their hit single, "Versace" in 2013. Although neither member has yet to comment publicly on Takeoff's death, Offset changed his Instagram avatar to a picture of the late rapper.
Takeoff and Quavo, who had released the album "Only Built For Infinity Links" as duo Unc & Phew earlier in October, had just debuted the music video to their song "Messy" on Oct. 31.
As both friends and fans continue to mourn Takeoff, his attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to E! News that, "Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always."