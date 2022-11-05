Breaking Down the Wild Week After Elon Musk Bought Twitter for $44 Billion

Watch : Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Get busy tweeting or get busy fleeing?

Twitter users have been clashing for months—let alone this past week—over what Elon Musk buying the social media platform, which he affectionately calls a "digital town square," would mean. When he first declared his intent to buy the business, the billionaire SpaceX founder declared people should have a space to be able to freely express their views with as little interference and oversight as possible.

Which, to anyone who had ever been the target of hate speech, threats, impersonators or other behavior that historically counted as a Twitter violation, sounded like garbage. But to those who had felt unfairly censored or unrepresented by the Twitter algorithm, Musk's proposed involvement was a promise of brighter days ahead.

On Oct. 27, Musk officially closed the deal for $44 billion with a vow that he wouldn't let Twitter become a "free-for-all hellscape."

And, depending on who you ask, Twitter either promptly became a free-for-all hellscape, or was finally set free from the shackles of fascistic content moderation.