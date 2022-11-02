Elite Season 6 Trailer: the Las Encinas Students Are Out For Revenge

Donde esta la justicia?
That's the question the students of Las Encinas are left wondering in the Elite season six trailer, which Netflix released Nov. 2. After confirmation that Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) died in the season five finale, his classmates aren't taking anything else lying down.
"Justice is all I wanted," Isadora (Valentina Zenere) says, referring to her season five sexual assault. "But it was denied to me."
The trailer goes on to show Isadora and her friends losing faith in the authorities, preferring to take revenge on the assailants themselves.
"There is something we could do," newcomer Rocío (Ana Bokesa) warns. "It might be too nasty."
But that's not all the high schoolers are dealing with. Ari (Carla Díaz) confesses her amor for new student Nico (Ander Puig), but warns him that "the last time I liked someone as much as I like you, I messed up big time," referring to late boyfriend, Samuel, who died at the hands of her father (Diego Martín).
Meanwhile, Patrick (Manu Rios) and a newly out Iván (André Lamoglia) appear to be going strong, however it may not be for long. In one shot, a heckler can be seen throwing something their way while they attend a game for Iván's pro soccer player dad; in another, the trailer gives a peek at a potential fatal car accident involving Iván and his dad.
The season's synopsis explains that all these problems aren't isolated incidents, either.
"Fresh off the heel of a death of another student, Las Encinas tries to turn a new page as a new school year rolls around," it reads. "However, this season takes a political tone as systematic issues: racism, sexism, domestic violence, or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the issues that will be discussed in the halls of the prominent institution this season. New faces join in to help stand up against the corrupted system. If those in charge of the system do not actively address these concerns, it will be up to the students to do so."
Elite season six will premiere Nov. 18 on Netflix.