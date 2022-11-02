Elite Season 6 Trailer: the Las Encinas Students Are Out For Revenge

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Donde esta la justicia?

That's the question the students of Las Encinas are left wondering in the Elite season six trailer, which Netflix released Nov. 2. After confirmation that Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) died in the season five finale, his classmates aren't taking anything else lying down.

"Justice is all I wanted," Isadora (Valentina Zenere) says, referring to her season five sexual assault. "But it was denied to me."

The trailer goes on to show Isadora and her friends losing faith in the authorities, preferring to take revenge on the assailants themselves.

"There is something we could do," newcomer Rocío (Ana Bokesa) warns. "It might be too nasty."

But that's not all the high schoolers are dealing with. Ari (Carla Díaz) confesses her amor for new student Nico (Ander Puig), but warns him that "the last time I liked someone as much as I like you, I messed up big time," referring to late boyfriend, Samuel, who died at the hands of her father (Diego Martín).