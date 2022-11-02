Get Into a Holiday State of Mind With Alicia Keys’ Cozy Athleta Collection

We interviewed Alicia Keys because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Alicia's collaboration with Athleta. Alicia is a paid spokesperson for Athleta. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For Alicia Keys, festive fashion is all about striking that perfect balance between cozy and chic. The singer designed a collection with Athleta just in time for the holidays. She shared, "For me, getting dressed is an expression of my mood so I wanted to reflect that in these pieces. You have silhouettes that can be dressed up or down, but you don't have to sacrifice being confident in your look—even if it's casual and cozy— you feel like you!"

Alicia drew inspiration from her circle of friends as she worked on the collection, explaining, "The hardest thing to find during the busy holiday season is time! I love enjoying my circle of friends and loved ones during the holidays, so when I was designing this collection with Athleta, I wanted to create an offering that would save women time with versatile options to wear and give as gifts."

The collection is all about bringing people together with an emphasis on inclusivity. Alicia emphasized, "I love that there are pieces for everyone, which was important to me when designing this collection. Everything was designed to make women feel special and give them a range of styles— no matter their size."

She insisted, "I love that the materials are soft and versatile. You're going to love these!" Alicia talked about her collection and her favorite holiday traditions in an exclusive E! interview.