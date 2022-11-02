Watch Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Explain Carly's Adoption to Daughter Nova

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

Never underestimate a child's curious mind.

Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant back in 2009, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been open about their decision to place their daughter Carly, now 13, for adoption. But on the Nov. 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, both parents were forced to tackle the subject with their 7-year-old daughter Nova.

"I picked Nova up from school and she got in my car and said, ‘Mom, I'm sad,'" Catelynn, 30, told Tyler, 30. "She just started sobbing saying, ‘I really miss Carly. Why did you have to separate us?' It just never occurred to me when I was making the decision at 16 how it would impact my future children."

While gathered around the kitchen table, the couple gently asked Nova what made her upset earlier in the day. What came next were a series of questions that Nova wanted answers to.