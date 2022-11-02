A RHOSLC Star's Husband Reveals He Created a Fake Instagram Account to Troll Lisa Barlow

Watch : Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022

One Real Housewives of Salt Lake City husband is wading into the drama.

In a preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 2 episode, Chris Harrington—the husband of RHSOLC season three "friend" Angie Harrington—reveals he tried to get revenge on Lisa Barlow by creating a fake Instagram account.

According to Angie, Chris' trolling started after her season two drama with Lisa, which involved Angie accusing Lisa of sabotaging one of her charity events.

"Chris got really frustrated because he felt like I was being attacked in the media," Angie tells co-stars Seth and Meredith Marks in the sneak peek. Chimes in Chris, "A lot of it felt like it was coming from Lisa."

So, he ultimately comes clean. "In a very immature moment," he says, "as a 52-year-old man—please judge me later—but I created a fake account."

Chris' confession comes after Angie and Lisa's tense ski day confrontation on the Oct. 26 episode. As Angie recounts in the newly released clip, "I think the only damper was with Lisa—she wants nothing to do with me."