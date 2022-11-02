A RHOSLC Star's Husband Reveals He Created a Fake Instagram Account to Troll Lisa Barlow

One Real Housewives of Salt Lake City husband is wading into the drama.
In a preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 2 episode, Chris Harrington—the husband of RHSOLC season three "friend" Angie Harrington—reveals he tried to get revenge on Lisa Barlow by creating a fake Instagram account.
According to Angie, Chris' trolling started after her season two drama with Lisa, which involved Angie accusing Lisa of sabotaging one of her charity events.
"Chris got really frustrated because he felt like I was being attacked in the media," Angie tells co-stars Seth and Meredith Marks in the sneak peek. Chimes in Chris, "A lot of it felt like it was coming from Lisa."
So, he ultimately comes clean. "In a very immature moment," he says, "as a 52-year-old man—please judge me later—but I created a fake account."
Chris' confession comes after Angie and Lisa's tense ski day confrontation on the Oct. 26 episode. As Angie recounts in the newly released clip, "I think the only damper was with Lisa—she wants nothing to do with me."
"Meredith and I are a little trauma bonded," Angie continues. "We've both been on the receiving end of Lisa Barlow's wrath. Sometimes when you go through emotional things or a friendship breakup, you kind of have common ground and it kind of draws you closer."
Making matters worse, Whitney Rose previously claimed Angie started the season three cheating rumors about Lisa trading "sexual favors" to help her tequila brand Vida become more successful—accusations Lisa denied.
"I am very willing to hear what she says about all the 'lies' I said," Angie says in the preview, "but I've never said she's done sexual favors for a loan or jazz tickets. I'm frustrated I got dragged into this."
See the dramatic clip above. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
