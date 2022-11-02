Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking BFF Adele's Advice About Film Passengers

Watch : RHOBH's Erika Jayne CLAPS BACK at Jennifer Lawrence's "Evil" Comment

Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on her space misadventure.

The Oscar winner recently revealed that Adele advised her against taking a in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt as a couple whose hibernation aboard a spacecraft is disrupted 90 years early. While the actress didn't listen at the time, she wishes she had taken her pal's advice.

"Adele told me not to do it!," Jennifer told The New York Times Nov. 2. "She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her."

Acknowledging that the film was not well-received upon its release, The Hunger Games star said she agreed with the critical response. "I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here," the 32-year-old shared. "Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'"

Jennifer explained that she felt like she'd stopped listening to her gut somewhere along the way, saying, "Everything was like a rebound effect. I was reacting, rather than just acting."