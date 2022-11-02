American Idol's Gabby Barrett Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Cade Foehner

Watch : Gabby Barrett Brings 1-Year-Old Daughter to CMT Music Awards 2022

Here's something to sing about.

American Idol alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner welcomed son Augustine Boone Foehner on Oct. 27, announcing the news in a sweet Instagram post of their daughter Baylah May Foehner, 22 months, meeting her little brother.

"Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother," the 22-year-old captioned the post. "What a precious gift from our Lord. Augustine Boone Foehner, 10.27.22, (Pronounced UH-GUS-TIN)."

"The Good Ones" singer announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day with a touching Instagram featuring her ultrasound. "My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish."

The former American Idol contestants tied the knot in Garrison, Texas in October 2019 after meeting while competing on the 16th season of the singing competition in 2018.

But nothing has been more rewarding than parenthood.

"What I've learned about myself is probably to be more grateful to my parents for what they have done for me," she exclusively shared with E! News in March. "It takes a lot to be a parent. It takes a lot to be a mother trying to balance another job."