Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer Teases Tully and Kate's Eventual Falling Out

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Firefly Lane is saying goodbye.

While the Netflix drama is ending with its second season, its trailer promises answers to all of your lingering questions about best friends Tully (Katherine Hiegl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke)—including the truth behind their rocky falling out.

The clip begins with Tully and Kate begging to get into a hospital room to see Johnny (Ben Lawson), who was hit with an explosion in Iraq at the end of season one.

"We're looking for a Johnny Ryan," Kate tells the army guard. "I'm his wife—ex-wife. We're divorced. Only just. We're still very close. It's complicated." Now that's an understatement.

When the soldier tells Kate that only family is allowed in the room, Tully lies and says she's Johnny's cousin—only to be told just immediate family is allowed.

"S--t," Tully jokes, "I knew I should've said sister."

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see that while Johnny has survived the explosion, the event hurt him more than just physically. When Kate notices that he's suffering from PTSD, she suggests he talk to a professional—and reveals her lingering feelings in the process.