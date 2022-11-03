2022 People's Choice Awards

20 Essential Gifts For Dog Moms, Cat Dads, Friends Who Have Goats Somehow & More

It's not all cuddling cats and devotion to dogs: A true gift giver knows that these days, pet lovers go for bunnies, and goats and fish, oh my.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 03, 2022 2:00 PM
E-comm: Gifts For Pet Lovers

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You've made your list, you've checked it twice, and now it's time to actually start shopping. Why not start with an easy group to check off that lengthy list? Like the pet lovers in your life, perhaps. We're not just talking cats and dogs, either, since it's 2022! As we all know by now, there's more to life than just two types of four-legged friends.

Unless, of course, you live in a major city. In that case, you're generally restricted to cats and dogs, or maybe something cute but illegal like a hedgehog. Anyway. Whether or not your fave willingly refers to their pets as "fur babies," the fact of the matter is, they love them. So. Much.

So why not buy them gifts that show that? After all, everyone does scarves and candles. But you...you know better. You know that the friend with the TikTok llama obsession wants anything that reflects that. Or the proud dog mom who loves a wine night is just looking for a way to combine the two, even if she'd never admit it.

Without further ado, here are 20 essential gifts that pet lovers will absolutely wag their tails for this year.

Cockatoo Double-Hinged Corkscrew

Let's just get this one out of the way: Bird people, even though they're bird people, deserve practical novelty gifts too. 

Fish Print Stretch Cotton Jersey Tee

While we're on the subject of less-conventional pets, this stretchy, fish-printed tee shows the aquarium enthusiast in your life that having as scaly buddy is something to be proud of.

Unicorn Horn for Pets

Nothing is funnier than a cross pet that's reluctantly agreed to wear a unicorn horn for photos. Give the gift of that moment to someone this year. Please. For me. I need to see the photos.

Joanna Buchanan Frenchie Hanging Ornament

For a more traditional gift, there's always this darling French Bulldog ornament. Lovingly designed by artist Joanna Buchanan, it shows off just how much someone's Frenchie runs their home. (A lot. It's a lot.) 

Klutzy Kitty Bottle Holder

Wine and cats go together like peanut butter and jelly. And I'm allowed to say that, since I have one. 

Safsafu Silver Bunny Heart Necklace

Bunny hop over to your bestie with this twinkling necklace that honors her floppy-eared friend.

Leveret Penguin Dog Cotton Pajamas

Imagine a perfect pooch snuggled into these warm and festive jammies. Now make it a reality. 

Funko Pop Thor & Goat Boat

For the friend still laughing until they cry about the screaming goats in one of the latest Marvel movies: A Funko that celebrates them in all their glory.

Ware Of The Dog Brown Hot Dog & Pretzel Toy Set

Handknit from lambswool, this dog toy set looks good enough to eat.

Cat Bottle Stopper

Not to be all "cats and wine" again, but this subtle stopper is purrfect for pushing paws on the evening's entertainment.

Roverlund Out-and-About Pet Tote

This reinforced tote is a bestseller from Roverlund for a reason: It allows someone to take a dog (or cat!) out in the world in safety and style.

Dog Wine Cork Display

Kitschy meets cute with this dog-shaped display for wine corks. (Cat owners aren't the only people who enjoy a drink from time to time!)

13

Topped with a real jingle bell necklace, this cuddly Christmas llama completes any tablescape. 

Pinky Up Penny Ceramic Puppy Mug

Mornings kick off to a cuter start with this sweet ceramic mug from Pinky Up. If you get it for a little pet lover in your life, it also seems like it might make a great dish for ice cream.

Chaser Pretty Wildcats Pullover

This soft and cozy pullover from Chaser is made to cuddle up in. Let's just hope it doesn't make any domestic kitties jealous. 

Moschino Black Small Lettering Charm Leash

This ever-so-glam leash from Moschino infuses every walk with head-turning style. 

Playful Pup Bottle Holder

I mean, an adorable Labrador puppy that doubles as a beverage display? That says it all. 

Reversible Sling Dog Carrier

Soft, supportive, and versatile, this reversible sling is way more fun to wear than a carrier is to hold.

Lentek Pet Chime Training System

The Lentek Pet Chime is a "portable wireless electronic pet doorbell" designed to help dog owners accomplish the Holy Grail of training: Teaching the dog a calm and consistent way to announce when it's time to go outside. Yes, folks, it can be done. 

Roverlund Catching Zzzs Dog Bed

Created to ensure "sublime slumber any time of day" for dogs up to 30 lbs., this luxury bed from Roverlund will make you his or her new favorite. Forever, probably.

Or? Change up your routine this year and present the pet lover in your life one of these gifts for beauty buffs instead.

