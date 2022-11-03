20 Essential Gifts For Dog Moms, Cat Dads, Friends Who Have Goats Somehow & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You've made your list, you've checked it twice, and now it's time to actually start shopping. Why not start with an easy group to check off that lengthy list? Like the pet lovers in your life, perhaps. We're not just talking cats and dogs, either, since it's 2022! As we all know by now, there's more to life than just two types of four-legged friends.

Unless, of course, you live in a major city. In that case, you're generally restricted to cats and dogs, or maybe something cute but illegal like a hedgehog. Anyway. Whether or not your fave willingly refers to their pets as "fur babies," the fact of the matter is, they love them. So. Much.

So why not buy them gifts that show that? After all, everyone does scarves and candles. But you...you know better. You know that the friend with the TikTok llama obsession wants anything that reflects that. Or the proud dog mom who loves a wine night is just looking for a way to combine the two, even if she'd never admit it.

Without further ado, here are 20 essential gifts that pet lovers will absolutely wag their tails for this year.