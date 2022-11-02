Haley Lu Richardson Reveals She and Fiancé Brett Dier Broke Up 2 Years Ago

Watch : Haley Lu Richardson on The White Lotus Season 2: "It's F--ked Up"

Haley Lu Richardson and fiancé Brett Dier have grown more than five feet apart.

The White Lotus actress announced that the couple broke up in 2020, though they decided to keep the news of their split private. Reflecting on the past years since they ended their relationship, Richardson shared on her Nov. 1 Instagram Stories the reason why she wanted to reveal the news now.

"Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago," Richardson wrote, accompanied by a photo of her and the 32-year-old giving a thumbs up. "But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out."

She added, "I'm so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!"