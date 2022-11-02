Henry Cavill Reacts to Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Wanting Him to Play Edward

Hold on tight for this revelation, spider monkeys: Henry Cavill could've been Edward Cullen.
Though the actor didn't know about the movie's existence, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer once envisioned him as her "perfect Edward." However, per a 2007 post on her blog, she was disappointed to find that then 24-year-old Cavill wasn't the right age for her vampire protagonist.
Speaking on the Oct. 26 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill said he wasn't even aware he was Meyer's personal casting choice.
"I didn't know about the movie," Cavill said. "I didn't know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn't quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards."
What was his reaction to hearing the news? He added, "I was like, ‘Oh OK, that would have been cool.'"
Other actors Meyer had in mind to play Edward—who she noted in her blog was "indisputably the most difficult character to cast"—included Tom Sturridge and Logan Lerman.
However, it was then 21-year-old Robert Pattinson who went on to famously perform the role alongside Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.
Cavill, now 39, noted during the podcast that while he didn't formally compete against Pattinson for the Twilight role, he did lose out on playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban to the Good Time actor.
"Yes, I remember that," Cavill recalled. "I definitely auditioned for that one and did not get it."
Cavill said that the role "wasn't right" for him because of age.
"I think I was probably 19 or 20, and that makes a big difference when you're playing a kid in high school," Cavill said, before joking, "Well, it used to anyway."
