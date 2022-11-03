Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Virgo

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Influence: Five of Swords
Music: "99 Problems" by Hugo, "Because" by Danger Mouse, "The Deuce" by Terrace Martin
Where in your life have you been thinking you don't have enough, Virgo? Perhaps lately you've been giving more attention to what you don't have or what you want more of—money, attention, intimacy, independence—which isn't going to help you get to where you're going!
Wherever you're focusing this energy, this is your month to shift. Start noticing what you can be grateful for. "I'm so glad I have..." Shift the story, my friend, and watch the story shine back to you.
Final Thought: "You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment. Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this." —Henry David Thoreau