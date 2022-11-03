Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Cancer

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Influence: The Lovers
Music: "Little Sunflower" by Dorothy Ashby
Take a moment to think about how you have been distracting yourself from who you really are, Cancer. Make a list of your distractions. Can you stop them? Limit them? Take a day off and see what happens. This is some homework but you might realize—on that day, that week, this month—who you really are without them! (And what the universe might bring you when you aren't on your phone...)
Your distractions may be hiding in plain sight, disguised as throwing yourself into work, consuming yourself with "self-work." Dive deeper into your soul and see what's just dying to come out to play!
Final Thought: "We are here to add what we can to life, not to get what we can from life." —William Osler