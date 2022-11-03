Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Gemini

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Influence: Ten of Cups
Music: "What is This?" by Sérgio Mendes, "Give a Little Bit" by Supertramp, "Burning Down the House" by David Byrne
Get ready to surrender to divine rapture, Gemini. Meaning, you're so content with life, all desire burns around you. You are getting everything you need from within, feeling so much bliss you don't need the dramas of the world to carry, distract or uplevel you.
This opens up space for you then, yes? What are you going to give back? What does it feel like to be so lucky you don't need a thing? If this is what's coming through in the cards, there is something happening—and my role is to warn you to... Say yes! Accept the shakeup and love more than you have ever loved.
Final Thought: "Meditate. Live purely. Be quiet. Do your work with mastery. Like the moon, come out from behind the clouds! Shine." —The Buddharakshita, translated by Thomas Byrom