Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Taurus

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Influence: Ten of Pentacles
Music: "stick up" by Armani White, "Along Comes Mary" by The Association, "Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)" by The Hollies
Taurus, how are you living in abundance without giving a thought to money or finances? You don't need to fake it because you don't need it. This could be the moment it all floods to you...only for you to decide to sell your home and start wandering. In any case, this is the energy to work on embodying this month: Being the level of who you are, owning the abundance of your soul.
You are the f--kin' coolest one in the room and it doesn't matter what you do, what you own, how much you have. It's just because you KNOW yourself!
Final Thought: "To be glad of life, because it gives you the chance to love and to work and to play and to look up at the stars; to be satisfied with your possessions; to despise nothing in the world except falsehood and meanness, and to fear nothing except cowardice; to be governed by your ambitions rather than by your disgusts; to covet nothing that is your neighbors except his kindness of heart and gentleness of manners; to think seldom of your enemies, often of your friends…These are little guideposts on the footpath to peace." —Henry Van Dyke