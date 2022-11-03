Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Aries

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Influence: Three of Cups
Music: "Millionaire" by Two Door Cinema Club, "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses
You are in the business of luck this month, Aries. And what might you do with that, you ask? Simple: Get really clear on the things you want and need. Trust in the hits. Say you're in conversation and someone tells you the crazy story of how they found a business idea or met their business partner, and you think, I want that to happen to me. THIS. Is. The. Business. Of. Luck.
Use this shaking-up Eclipse to push fear aside and know what you want. Use your magic. Commit with your whole being to who you are becoming. Your final homework is to make sure you're having fun with the people who make you feel good. This will keep you clear and committed to your truths: Fun, friends, luck.
Final Thought: "Sometimes the situation is only a problem because it is looked at in a certain way. Looked at in another way, the right course of action may be so obvious that the problem no longer exists." —Edward De Bono